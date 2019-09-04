ADDC convenes meeting of line departments

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: Additional District Development Commissioner, Ramban, Nawab Din took a review meeting of line departments and officers of Rural Development and Panchyat Raj here today.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Development (ACD) Zaffer Ahmed Banday, ACR, Harbans Lal, CEO, XEN, PHE, DSWO, CAO, CHO, DSO, CAHO, DSHO, BDOs and other district and secotral officers.

In the meeting threadbare discussion was held on different schemes of line departments and the planning process to be required for implementing all schemes at Panchayat level effectively.

The ADDC instructed the officers of all departments to promote area specific planning keeping in view the local needs of the people and potential of the area. He also directed them to fix joint schedule for conducting meetings and awareness camps regularly at Panchayat level so that Panches and sarpanches get firsthand knowledge of all the schemes and projects.

The officers were also directed to work in tandem with the PRIs to fulfil the development goals of the Panchayat by implementing Panchyati Raj. He directed the officers of the entire line departments which are under the Panchyat Raj Act to ensure participation of their designated staff in Gram Sabhas for effectively implementing the schemes of their department at grass root level.

ADDC directed ACD to ensure regular conduct of social audits in presence of maximum members of gram Sabha. He further directed that villagers as well as other stakeholders be prior informed about social audits.

Officers were directed to involve PRIs in all developmental activities besides conducting regular visits of panchyats to sensitize the public regarding benefits of flagship and other Job oriented schemes.