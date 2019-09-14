ADDC chairs meeting regarding Poshan Abhiyan

State Times News

UDHAMPUR: In order to chalk out strategy for smooth conduct of activities to be carried out at the district, block and Panchayat level in the district under Poshan Abhiyan Additional District Development Commissioner, Ashok Kumar, today convened an officers’ meeting.

PO ICDS, Udhampur Rimpy Ohri, while highlighting the importance of POSHAN Abhiyan, informed that the main objective of the scheme is to prevent and reduce malnutrition and stunting in children, reduce prevalence of anemia and other diseases among young children, women and Adolescent girls, reduce low birth rate.

The ADDC laid emphasis on mass awareness among the people about various central and state sponsored schemes. He impressed upon the field functionaries to work with zeal to achieve the targets fixed and sensitize the targeted group about the importance of Nutrition. He further added that the approach of Poshan Abhiyan is to eradicate malnutrition or undernourishment across the district.

Among others PO ICDS, Rimpy Ohri, District Information Officer, Er. Sajad Bashir Somberia, District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Mohd Yaseen, District Agriculture Officer, Ashok Verma, Dy CEO, Ram Kumar Gupta and other officers of concerned department were present in the meeting.