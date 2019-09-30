ADC reviews development works

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Additional Deputy Commissioner Bhaderwah, Rajinder Kumar Khajuria, convened a meeting with the officers of different departments of Sub District Bhaderwah to review the progress on development works besides taking stock of local issues.

Tehsildar Bhaderwah, Executive Engineer PWD, BMO, Principals HSS Boys and Girls, ZEO, ZPEO, DFO, DM SFC, Assistant Registrar Cooperative, AEEs PHE, PMGSY and PDD, CDPO, TSOs Bhaderwah and Bhalla, HDO besides the representatives of various other departments also attended the meeting.

The officers presented the status of various development projects being executed by their respective departments under different government schemes.

ADC impressed upon the officers to keep close monitoring on development activities of their respective departments so that the works get completed within the stipulated timeframe. He asked the concerned to conduct regular market checking to keep a vigil over overcharging and profiteering besides making sure that the people get healthy and hygienic items.

He stressed upon the officers to keep a close vigil on illegal dumping of building material on road side. He directed the officers to warn the owners of various service stations within the vicinity of Bhaderwah not to allow waste water flow on the road as it damages the black topped surface resulting creation of pits on the roads.

Swachhta Hi Sewa campaign’: Distt Admin intensifies cleanliness drive across Ramban

RAMBAN: The district administration intensified cleanliness and sanitation drives across the district under “Swachhta Hi Seva” campaign with holding of several events in every part especially the vulnerable spots.

In this regard, Municipal Committee Ramban launched a massive cleanliness drive in Ramban town.

Addressing on the occasion, Executive Officer MC, Ravinder Sharma, said that all the three MCs of the district are carrying out the drive with a missionary zeal to make the district neat and clean besides polythene free.

He highlighted the importance of the drive and said that such events shall be organized at places of public importance and sought public cooperation.

He asserted on strict implementation of ban on use of Single Use Plastic (SUP) and proper disposal of both bio-degradable and non-biodegradable waste.