ADC directs Sarpanchs to cooperate with PHE, PDD during survey

NOWSHERA: Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Nowshera Sukhdev Singh Samyal convened a meeting of Sarpanchs of Block Lamberi and Seri on Monday.

The ADC asked the Sarpanchs to cooperate with the Executives of Public Health Engineers (PHE) and Power Development Department (PDD) in carrying out the survey for laying the pipe lines for water supply and Power supply.

The ADC in his address said that the intention of government is to lay the pipe lines and power supply lines in the villages in such a way that each and every house is connected with these lines. On this occasion AEE PHE and AEE PDD were also present besides the BDC Lamberi Vikas Sharma, BDC Seri Neena Sharma and Sarpanchs of both the blocks.