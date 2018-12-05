ADC convenes meeting with BLOs

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Additional Deputy Commissioner, Pawan Kumar Parihar, convened a meeting with Booth Level Officers here today.

During the meeting, various points were discussed pertaining to Basic Minimum Facilities (BMFs) at polling stations, duplicacy in electoral roll, purification of electoral images, special summary revision of photo electoral rolls, removal of DSE voters besides special summary revision.

ADC, while interacting with BLOs, asked them to submit the report of basic minimum facilities for polling stations within two days so that necessary action could be initiated accordingly.

He exhorted upon the BLOs to focus on enrolment of newly voters in the age group of 18-19 and to ensure hundred percent coverage of photographs in electoral rolls.

He informed that a special summary revision camp of photo electoral rolls for enrollment of left out voters shall be organized at every polling station along with BLAs (Booth level Agents) on 16-12-2018.

He called upon the officers to work with dedication while executing the documentation works. He also asked the people to consult ENT Kishtwar for clarification of any kind of query.

Among others present were ENT Kishtwar, Angrez Singh, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) of line and School Education Department.