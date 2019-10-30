ADC Awantipora visits Kranchu -Chatlum wetland

STATE TIMES NEWS

PULWAMA: Additional Deputy Commissioner Awantipora Mohammad Ashraf Hakak along with regional wild life warden Abdul Rashid Naqash and wild life warden wetland Ifshan Devan on Tuesday inspected Kranchu -Chatlum Chandara wetland to take measures for its conservation.

ADC said that District Administration is committed to comply with the directions of National Green Tribunal in conserving wetlands and other natural water bodies. He added that wetlands play a vital role in natural detoxification and flood control. He further added that District administration is vigilant about the encroachments of the wetlands. He stressed upon the role of civil society and local people the area in the conservation of wetlands.