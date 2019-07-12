Action plan for mushroom development approved

State Times News

SRINAGAR: Director Agriculture Kashmir, Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi, on Thursday chaired a meeting of Divisional and District Heads at Lalmandi, Srinagar to review the progress on State and Centrally Sponsored Schemes and Kharief crop status in Kashmir province.

The Director emphasized upon the officers for 100% achievement on all programmes.

He said that there should be transparency and accountability at all levels for commercializing the agriculture and thereby raising the economic status of farmers. The meeting was informed that the status of Kharief crops like paddy, maize and vegetable is satisfactory and all the schemes are being implemented as per the desired targets. Besides, review of Soil heath card scheme, KCC scheme, Action Plan for Mushroom Development Scheme was approved wherein the interested beneficiaries would get a subsidy of Rs. 15000 per unit of hundred trays/bags of Mushroom for equipment and related activities. The meeting was attended by all the Joint Directors, Divisional Officers, and Chief Agriculture Officers of Kashmir Division.