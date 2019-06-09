Action against J&K Bank chief an effort to combat unlawful activities: officials

New
Delhi: Parvez Ahmed, who was removed as the Chairman of the J&K Bank, was
allegedly involved in corruption, nepotism and favouritism, and the action
against him was an effort to combat such activities and bring mighty people
with “dubious credentials” before law, officials said on Sunday.
The
action was taken by the Anti Corruption Bureau(ACB), which was established a
few months ago in Jammu and Kashmir, currently under the President’s rule,
following persistence of the Ministry of Home Affairs to improve governance,
clamp down on terror-funding and money laundering.
The
action against the J&K Bank chairman and investigation into alleged
backdoor appointments, “irregularities, loot and plunder” is intended
to cleanse the system, a government official said requesting anonymity.
Jammu
and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday removed Ahmed from the post of
chairman and managing director. The anti-corruption bureau also raided the
bank’s headquarters.
The
Jammu and Kashmir government holds 59 per cent stake in the J&K Bank.
After
his removal, Ahmed in a Twitter post said he has absolutely no regret over his
work and that he did his job “most diligently, honestly and in the best
interest of the institution”.
“Open
to scrutiny on each and every transaction I have done during my two decades of
functioning in the bank,” he tweeted.
Ahmed
was appointed as chairman or the J&K Bank in October 2016 and his tenure
was to end in a few months.
The
government official said Ahmed had a meteoric rise from a CA to chairman within
a span of 15 years and has a “dubious credentials and shady
reputation”.
The
central government is fully committed to implement its policy of zero tolerance
against corruption, terrorism. It’s firm on establishing the rule of law and
action against the high and mighty corrupt persons has been a high priority for
the MHA, the official said.
A
number of steps has been taken recently by the central agencies like the
Enforcement Directorate, NIA, CBI, CBDT and J&K government against
corruption and terror-funding.
The
removal of the chairman of J&K Bank is yet another step to combat
corruption and bring the mighty corrupt people before law, another official
said.
In
its efforts to crackdown on corruption, nepotism, favouritism, and striking
against the backdoor non-transparent employment, the MHA had called for
cleaning of the J&K Bank and bringing transparency and accountability,
while ensuring compliance with RBI directives to bring checks and balances.
The
J&K Bank was also directed to separate the positions of chairman and
managing director for better governance and ensure high levels of financial
probity, the official said.
Among
the nine Board of Directors in the J&K Bank, two are from the Kashmir
Valley — the chairman himself and businessman Ashraf Mir.
It
has been alleged that Ahmed got his nephew, Muzaffar, posted into his office
immediately after taking over as chairman.
His
daughter-in-law, Shazia Ambreen, was also allegedly appointed as a Probationary
Officer and is currently heading the Hazratbal branch, the official said.
Two
branches of J&K Bank, Kaprin in Shopian and Wuyan in Pulwama, operate
allegedly from his own premises and those of his in-laws, the official said.
Two
of his relatives, Asif Beg and M. Fahim, both nephew, allegedly control the HR
and Board affairs including the credit proposals.
Recently
the J&K Bank signed an insurance deal with IFFCO Tokio General Insurance
Company where the chairman’s sister’s son reportedly works, according to the
official.
Interiors
of hundreds of the branches were allegedly allotted to select individuals for
Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore per branch while actual cost is only 30 per cent of
the money paid, it is alleged.
It
was also alleged that a 12th grade pass brother of a former minister and a
relative of a top politician was appointed directly as manager allegedly
through back door and posted in JK Bank’s Bhaderwah branch.
Loans
worth hundreds of crores were allegedly allotted without formalities in
“brazen violation” of Standard Operating Procedures or guidelines to
select recommendees of two politicians.
Overdrafts
of hefty amounts were allegedly released to habitual defaulters of other banks.
Many of such accounts turned Non-Performing Assets.
One-time
settlements were done with select defaulters against alleged huge kickbacks.
It
was alleged that Rs 8 crore has been spent as corporate social responsibility
(CSR) on beautification of a golf course.
It was also alleged that Rs 30 lakh was paid to a particular media outlet for publishing advertisements to highlight the budget but there was little visibility, the official said. (PTI)
