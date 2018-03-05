Action against Allahabad university following UGC audit in nascent stage: HRD

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

New Delhi: The action based on the audit report of University of Allahabad by the UGC, which pointed out various irregularities, is at preliminary stage, the Lok Sabha was today informed.

An audit which was done by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in November last year, had pointed out in its report that the university is in a deplorable state and highlighted funds crunch, internal politics and excessive litigation as some of the reasons why the varsity is on the brink of becoming unviable and unworkable .

“Action on the report on the academic, research, financial and infrastructural audit of University of Allahabad conducted by UGC is at preliminary stage,” the Minister of State for HRD, Satya Pal Singh, said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

“However, with regard to proper utilisation of funds, a detailed directive has already been issued to all central universities including University of Allahabad to conduct internal audits of their accounts in a time bound manner,” Singh added.

The audit was done by a team of six Gautam R Desiraju of IISc, Bengaluru, Professor Soibam Ibotombi of Manipur University, Professor Pinaki Chakrabarti from the Bose Institute in Kolkata, Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal of IIM-Sambalpur, Professor Amita Singh of Jawaharlal Nehru University and retired bureaucrat K P Pandian.

The team, constituted by the UGC at the behest of the HRD Ministry in the wake of several complaints against the university administration, visited the campus for three days, from November 13 to 15 last year. (PTI)