Acting chief justices appointed to four high courts

New Delhi: Following the elevation of chief justices of four high courts as judges of the Supreme Court, acting chief justices have been appointed there, the Law Ministry has said.
Separate notifications issued on Friday said justices Rajeev Sharma, Mohammad Rafiq, C V K Abdul Rehim and Dharam Chand Chaudhary have been appointed as acting chief justices of the Punjab and Haryana, Rajasthan, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh high courts respectively.
Justices Krishna Murari, S R Bhat, Hrishikesh Roy and V Ramasubramanian were elevated to the top court two days ago. (PTI)
