Act of corruption or nexus: Cop caught red-handed accepting bribe, remanded to 4-day custody

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The arrest of a middle rung police officer of a police station in the border district of Rajouri is a sad reflection of the force, which unfortunately is seen as collaborator in drug trafficking that has devastated thousands of families with youth falling prey to the menace.

The question is not about a Sub Inspector being caught red handed by Anti Corruption Bureau for demanding and accepting bribe but the issue is how he dared to do so during the special campaign Op Sanjeevni launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police. The officer should be subjected to thorough interrogation by an independent agency to ascertain the presence of nexus, if any prevailing in the police organization. Believe reports and public perception, the drug trafficking is flourishing with active connivance of some black sheep in the police force. The nexus is deep-rooted, involving various ranks of the police, which is why the Jammu region is treading on the destructive path of addiction, jeopardizing career and life of innocent youth.

Intoxicated by greed and lust for earning extra bucks, the unscrupulous elements, cutting all ranks, are allegedly promoting drug trafficking, extortions and other criminal acts. Recently, the Men in Khaki were caught on camera beating consumers at a licensed wine shop in Trikuta Nagar area for having been refused a few bottles, just for free (perhaps as a matter of right) by the shop employee. This is how the greed is transcending from one menace to another just to earn money for themselves and seniors as commission.

The arrest of the Sub Inspector has brought police under scanner yet again.

According to reports, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Incharge Police Post Rajouri City for accepting Rs 1 lakh bribe for shielding a person involved in case under NDPS Act. Immediately after his arrest, SI Suresh Kumar was produced before Special Judge Anticorruption Court Y.P Bourney, who granted his four days police remand.

According to ACB Rajouri, on the complaint of Ajay Pal Singh, son of Karnail Singh, resident of Sant Market, Jammu, Sub Inspector Suresh Sharma Incharge Police Post Rajouri City was booked vide FIR No. 02/2019 under Section 5(1) (d) read with Section 5(2) J&K P.C. Act Svt.2006 and Section 4-A of J&K P.C (Amendment) Act, 2014. The complainant had alleged that the Incharge Police Post demanded Rs 3 lakh from him for helping Sharanjeet Singh (maternal uncle of complainant), son of Kartar Singh, resident of Sant Market, Jewel Chowk, Jammu in investigation of NDPS case registered against him at the Rajouri Police Station.

Sharanjeet was arrested on September 5 at a check point near Tariq Bridge in Rajouri after 10 grams of suspected narcotics powder was recovered from his car.

The Sub Inspector agreed to accept bribe of Rs 1 lakh as advance and the balance amount after bail of Sharanjeet Singh. Accordingly, a trap was laid by the ACB sleuths, who caught the Sub-Inspector red-handed.

Sharanjeet Singh was kept in custody of Police Post Rajouri City Police Station.

Consequent upon this, the ACB teams conducted search at the house of accused Sub Inspector situated at Saran Ghou-Manhasan in connection with investigation of case FIR No 02/2019 under Section 5(1) (d) read with Section 5(2) J&K P.C. Act Svt. 2006 and Section 4-A of J&K P.C (Amendment) Act, 2014. Further investigation of the case is going on.

Before Rajouri, the SI Suresh Kumar was posted at Akhnoor and previous to that he was in Manyal near Sidhra Jammu.