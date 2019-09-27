Acquittal in NDPS case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Principal Sessions Judge Kathua Pawan Dev Kotwal acquitted Zorawar Singh, son of Baldev Singh, resident of Village Dhanore, Tehsil and District Kathua from whose possession heroin was recovered, as police witnesses contradicted each other.

The court observed that in all the criminal cases except where it is otherwise provided expressly, the prosecution has to establish charge against the accused beyond every shadow of doubt and burden does not shift on the accused, but in the cases of present nature where the punishment is grave it has repeatedly been held by Supreme Court in catena of judgments that the prosecution besides establishing factual aspects of the case beyond reasonable doubts have also to establish the compliance of mandatory provisions of the Act, particularly, under Sections 42, 50, 55 and 57 and any derogation not only prejudices the accused, but also casts doubts as to the fairness of the investigation and consequently the prosecution case. The court observed that the prosecution has not been able to justify non­joining of the independent witnesses, the police witnesses have contradicted each other on factual aspects and above all, there is non­compliance of provisions contained in Sections 42 and 50 of the Act. With these observations, the court acquitted the accused of the offences under Sections 8, 21 and 22 of NDPS Act.