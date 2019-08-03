Achievements, targets of Labour Deptt reviewed

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Secretary Labour and Employment Department, Sourabh Bhagat on Friday chaired a meeting to deliberate on the achievements and targets of the department for current financial year.

The meeting attended by Bashir Ahmad Khan, Labour Commissioner, Dr. Arun Sharma, Administrative Officer, Nazir Ahmad Bhat, Additional Provident Fund Commissioner, Kashmir, Mohammad Ehsanul haq and other officers/officials of the Labour Department.

The Commissioner Secretary stressed on the increase in the budget expenditure for the infrastructure development and on time release to the concerned officers including expenditure maintaining under Capex budget head.

He further directed the department to develop a common command control centre which shall include the central data server of Labour Department and Provident Fund Organization, Central CCTV Monitoring of all the district offices and organizing of state vide awareness camps for the beneficiaries of the Labour department and Provident Fund Organization.

Labour Commissioner, Bashir Ahmad Khan apprised the chair about the progress made by the department with regard to the collection of revenue under different Acts, data digitization, disposal of cases under various Acts.

Mr. Bhagat while expressing satisfaction over the progress made during the last quarter of the current financial year with regard to revenue collection emphasized time bound disposal of cases particularly district offices where the pendency is accumulated.

He insisted on the development of IT infrastructure in the department as the department has started to provide all its services through E-mode and directed to bring all the services of the department under the ambit of J&K Public Service Guarantee Act to ensure time bound delivery to the beneficiaries.

With regard to the progress of various construction projects, it was given out that that the department has completed the construction of labour Sarai at Baramulla while purchased land at Samba and Udhampur for Labour Sarias and for district Provident fund Office, Pulwama.

The chair directed the time bound completion of all such projects and maintenance of effective mechanism for concurrent feed back to the government on quarterly basis.