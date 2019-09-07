Achievements of PMGSY & R&B deptt discussed

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Commissioner Secretary, Public Works Department, Khurshid Ahmed Shah on Saturday reviewed the performance of PWD and PMGSY departments here separate meetings.

The PMGSY meeting was attended by Chief Engineer PMGSY, Des Raj, Director Finance, Mazhar Khan, besides SEs and Executive Engineers.

While highlighting the progress of PMGSY Projects, the CE informed the Commissioner Secretary that work has been started after monsoon season is over and every effort will be made to achieve the set targets.

Shah directed the concerned XENs to inform the department about the bottlenecks for facilitating their early solution and completion of projects. He also asked to get the DPRs prepared under PMGSY-II vetted by STA before submitting to the Government of India.

The Commissioner Secretary instructed the concerned engineers not to compromise on the quality of material used in the projects.

Later, Shah chaired a meeting of R&B Department and reviewed the achievements under capex budget 2019-20, Bridge Programme, NABARD/ CRF/languishing projects/ macadamization and construction of bunkers in border area.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer PW(R&B) Department Jammu Nasir Goni, Executive Director JKPCC Limited, N.D Khawaja, Director Finance PW(R&B) Department J&K, Deputy Director Planning including all Superintending Engineers/ Executive Engineers of PWD Jammu Division.

While reviewing the progress of works, instructions were issued for meeting the target of completing 143 projects under languishing project scheme, 37 under NABARD and 27 under CRF during the current financial year.

Reviewing the progress on bunkers, the meeting was informed that against 7743 sanctioned Bunkers, 3434 stand completed , while work on 4309 is likely to complete by November 2019 -as per the given time line.

The Commissioner/ Secretary also stressed on daily monitoring of projects to achieve the targets timely.