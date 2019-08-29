Accused of illegal weapon flees from clutches of Samba police

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In the backdrop of crime rate alarmingly increasing in Jammu peripheries, especially in Samba district, primarily due to lackadaisical policing and nexus at various levels, recovery of a US-made pistol along with four rounds on Wednesday has caused ripples in the police administration, more-so in the wake of the accused giving slip to the police party.

Eye brows are getting raised over the failure of police in nabbing the accused with concerned citizens asking if such is response towards a ‘petty crime’ how could the challenge of terror be tackled?

On Wednesday, a US made pistol was seized from a private car, coming from Gurah Slathian towards Vijaypur and abandoned by its driver after police signalled him to stop for checking in the early hours at Gurah Morh, a police spokesman said.

Besides the pistol, a mobile phone and driving license were recovered from the car, he said, adding the person who was driving the vehicle and escaped taking advantage of darkness, has been identified as a hardcore criminal Vikas Slathia, a resident of Vijaypur.

A case under Arms Act has been registered and a hunt launched to nab the criminal, the spokesman said.