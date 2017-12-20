Accused in Ryan case to be tried as adult: Juvenile board

Gurgaon: A school student accused of killing a seven-year-old boy will be tried as an adult, the Juvenile Justice Board said today.
The board passed the order this morning responding to a plea that the teenager accused of the crime should not be treated as a juvenile.
The board had earlier rejected the bail plea of the Class 11 student, accused of killing Pradhuman Thakur on the premises of the Ryan International School here on September 8. (PTI)
