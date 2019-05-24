Accused in minor girl’s kidnapping denied bail

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Electricity Magistrate Jammu Sudesh Sharma on Thursday rejected the bail application of one Vijay Kumar who was booked by the Domana Police in the case of kidnapping a minor girl.

Court after hearing Senior Prosecuting Officer Rajeev Thappa observed that allegation against the applicant/accused is very serious in nature.

“It is not an ordinary case of kidnapping but a case of kidnapping of minor girl. There is nothing on record, which suggests that applicant/accused has been falsely implicated in the commission of the aforesaid offence. Public interest will not be served if the application of the applicant is accepted at this stage.

Even otherwise the investigation of the case is still at its initial stage and minor daughter of the complainant is yet to be recovered and statements of prosecution witnesses under Section 164-A CrPC are yet to be recorded. If at this stage the bail is granted, the confidence of public at large will be shattered”, the court observed.

With these observations, court rejected the bail application.