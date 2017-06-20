Accused escapes; jumps into Chenab, feared drowned

Erring cop arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man arrested for creating nuisance jumped into river Chenab is feared drowned after he escaped the police custody in Akhnoor area.

Raj Kumar,28, alias Kaka, son of Bari Ram, resident of Daskal, Akhnoor was booked and arrested on a complaint lodged by his family members that he used to create nuisance in an inebriated condition, police here said.

“He was in custody for creating nuisance under influence of liquor on his family’s complaint,” police said.

They said that this afternoon, he asked to attend nature’s call but taking advantage, escaped from the police custody.

“The policemen launched a hot chase to apprehend him but he jumped into Chenab from Jio Pota Ghat,” an eye witness said.

They said that cops on duty acted swiftly and launched search operation but his body was not found till reports last came in.

“We have initiated action against the sentry, identified as Constable Saddam Hussain, who was deployed with the accused and he has been arrested under relevant sections,” a senior police officers said. Meanwhile, family and relatives of the victim staged protest outside Police Station Akhnoor and blocked the road. However, on the assurance of the SDPO Akhnoor DySP Manish Anand, the protestors dispersed while search to locate the body will be launched tomorrow with the first light.