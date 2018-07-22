Accused escapes from lockup in J-K’s Reasi, sub-inspector suspended

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jammu: A 26-year-old man, who was facing charges of attempt to murder, escaped from a police lockup in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district, following which a sub-inspector was suspended, police said today.

The accused, Rohit Singh, was arrested last week along with his brother and one more person in connection with an attempt to murder case registered against them in the local police station, the official said.

He said the accused complained of suffocation after which he was allowed to move out from his cell, from where he fled the police station.

Sub-Inspector Abdul Kabir Wani has been placed under suspension in connection with the incident, the official said, adding a fresh case was registered against the accused and a hunt launched to nab him. (PTI)