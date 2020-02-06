Accused escapes from lock-up, Duty Officer among 4 suspended

STATE TIMES NEWS

BARI BRAHMANA: Duty Officer among four cops was suspended after an accused escaped from police lock-up in Bari Brahmana.

As per the details, Ravi Kumar, son of Baryam Singh, resident of Raipur Satwari who was arrested by Bari Brahmana police in connection with kidnapping escaped from lock-up by breaking its wall. Police alerted all the Nakas but till the filing of the last report there was no clue of whereabouts of accused.

Taking serious note of the incident, higher ups of the department suspended four cops including Munshi Vakil Chand; Duty Officer Mohan Lal; Rajesh Kumar and Sentry Veer Chand. A departmental enquiry has also been initiated against erring cops.