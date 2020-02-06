Accused escapes from lock-up, Duty Officer among 4 suspended

STATE TIMES NEWS
BARI
BRAHMANA: Duty Officer among four cops was suspended after an accused escaped from
police lock-up in Bari Brahmana.
As per the details, Ravi Kumar, son of Baryam
Singh, resident of Raipur Satwari who was arrested by Bari Brahmana police in
connection with kidnapping escaped from lock-up by breaking its wall. Police
alerted all the Nakas but till the filing of the last report there was no clue
of whereabouts of accused.
Taking serious
note of the incident, higher ups of the department suspended four cops
including Munshi Vakil Chand; Duty Officer Mohan Lal; Rajesh Kumar and Sentry
Veer Chand. A departmental enquiry has also
been initiated against erring cops.
