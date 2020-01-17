Accounts employees call on Finance Commissioner; discuss issues

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A deputation of J&K Accounts Employees Association Jammu, led by its President, Kamal Singh Pathania met the Finance Commissioner, Dr A K Mehta and discussed various issues related with employee fraternity.

The deputation apprised the Financial Commissioner regarding delay in promotion of members. It said that the promotion of accounts employees has not been made for last one and half year despite fact that sufficient number of posts are lying vacant at different levels on date. Instead of promoting officers, the authorities in Finance Department are assigning additional charge of posts against more than 100 posts lying vacant from top to bottom, to officers thereby delaying promotion avenues of employees. Moreover, it was also informed that all other departments have adopted procedure/rules for promotion on OPG basis, then why step-motherly treatment has been adopted by Finance Department towards its employees.

“However, the Chief Secretary of J&K UT has already directed all administrative departments to clear all files of promotion on top priority, so that none can be deprived of promotion,” Pathania said.

Later during a meeting, the Union members unanimously decided that if authorities failed to consider their demands, the union will be left with no option than to give call for a token strike.

The deputation comprised of Adarsh Sharma, Rajinder Bhat, Ashok Kumar Sethi, Akshaya Kumar, Yougal Kumar Gupta, Shiv Paul Singh, Sanjay Pandoh, Mehboob Chowdhary, Rakesh Sharma, Rakesh Kashyap, Brij Bushan Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Sanjeev Kumar Sharma, Kulbir Singh and Tajinder Paul Singh.