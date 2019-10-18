Accounts employees call on Advisor Sharma

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: To highlight various crucial issues and pending demands of employees, a delegation of J&K Accounts Employees Association (JKAEA) Jammu met Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma here on Thursday. Led by President JKAEA Jammu, Kamal Singh Pathania, the members of delegation submitted a memorandum regarding issues of Accounts and Treasuries cadre, which are already lying pending with concerned authorities.

Various issues highlighted in the memorandum included promotion of members of J&K Accounts Service and grant of selection scale to the Accounts Officer, removal of pay parity of Assistant Accounts Officers, not holding fresh recruitment of candidates against vacant posts etc. The Advisor assured to take up the matter with the Financial Commissioner for earlier resolution of highlighted issues.