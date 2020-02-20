Account Officer GDA suspended

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The government on Wednesday suspended Accounts Officer of Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA) for accepting a bribe of Rs 5000.

“Senior Superintendent of Police, Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Baramulla, Srinagar on February 17, 2020 intimated that Accounts Officer, Gulmarg Development Authority, Nazir Ahmad Pir, son of Muhammad Hamza Pir, resident of Latti Shath, Tujjar Sharif, Sopore was arrested on February 15, 2020 from his office while accepting bribe of Rs. 5,000 from the complainant for releasing of his bills,” the government order issued by Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance Department stated.

“Nazir Ahmad Pir is in police custody on remand since February 15, 2020 granted by the Court of 1st Additional Special Judge Anti Corruption Court Baramulla,” the order stated and added therefore, Nazir Ahmad is placed under suspension with immediate effect in terms of Rule 31 (2) of J&K Classification Control & Appeal Rule 1956.

“During the period of suspension the officer shall remain attached in the office of Director, Accounts & Treasuries, Kashmir,” it added.