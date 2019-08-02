Dear Editor,

I am highlighting an important issue related with accommodation problem at GDC sunderbani.since its inaguration it is still being run at the same location, in the premises of a Middle school. It is grappling with same problem of accommodation and proper infrastructure facilities from last many years.

However, it creates problem for the middle school as well. Usually the students and faculity of middle school hesitate to organise their co curricular activities in open premises. Students of middle school feels very uncomfortable and agonized with the presence of their super senior guests.

On the other hand GDC faculity and students are also confronted with same issue.

There is a strange host parasite relationship between the two.

After passing their higher secondary exams students have lot of aspirations and charm for the college life.But by seeing very conjusted premises and few rooms buildings their fantasy and charm of college life shattered emotionally.

Moreover ,due to crowded educational institutions nearby this locality further creates an uncongenial and unfavourable atmosphere of higher studies.

Now,due to lack of these basic facilities students often prefer to go to GDC Nowshera, which is 30 kms away and located outside the town in a well furnished building structure and premises.

So, it is humbly requested to concerning administration to provide all the necessary facilities to this college so that the students may enjoy the patronage and charm of a college life with dignity.

The demarcation of land area for establishing this college has been already done by authorities but the work for its construction is still put behind in priority.

Locals have opined that the immediate shifting of this college premises is the only plausible solution of all such problems.

Shyam Sudan,

Sunderbani.