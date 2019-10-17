Acclaim Art 370 gains or pronounce abrogation a blessing: Bijral

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Governor’s administration amply advertised how people will usher in an era of peace and development with abrogation of Article 370 then why Kashmir centric political leaders are mute, questioned State Spokesperson BJP and former IGP, S S Bijral in a statement issued here on Thursday. He exhorted valley leaders to acclaim gains of Article 370 or pronounce ‘abrogation’ a blessing.

“With Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019 taking effect, the political leaders who could threaten peace were detained and thus failed to respond to the development,” said State spokesperson adding that now with restriction liberally eased, their amazing silence reveals more than their words.

The dilemma of presently mute leaders who enjoyed benefits of Art 370, Bijral said, is understandable. If they accept truth of abrogation a blessing, it will be their betrayal of people’s trust and also unwelcomed by supporters across border; and if they don’t, that will be against their conscience truthful cry, Bijral asserted.

“Home Minister Amit Shah minced no words saying ‘Had funds allotted to state been utilised, each Kashmiri house would have been gold topped’. Presently unemployment in State is higher than national average, state looks up to Union Government to pay salaries to employees; J&K was rated most corrupt and witnessed loss of 42,000 lives in three decades turmoil. With NIA reportedly tracking down deployment of funds abroad by leaders, there isn’t an option better than maintaining silence,” said Bijral.