Accidental death of animals on roads: DB seeks month-wise data from NGO

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of the State High Court comprising Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Sindhu Sharma on Wednesday sought month-wise data from SAVE, an NGO working for the welfare of the animals, regarding animals injured in road accidents in Jammu.

In open court, DB asked Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed appearing for SAVE to produce aforesaid data so that a view can be taken by the court.

When the contempt petition filed by SAVE through its Chairperson, Devinder Kaur Madaan alias Rumpy Madaan alleging violation of the Judgment passed by the Division Bench with regard to the non-constitution of District Societies for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals came up for hearing, Advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed with Advocates Rahul Raina, Supriya Chouhan and Mohd Zulkarnain Chowdhary appearing for the NGO invited the attention of the Division Bench towards the untimely death of a horse and a camel on Jammu Flyover and on National Highway near IIT Jagti (Nagrota) respectively due to delayed arrival of the JMC vehicle meant for lifting of sick/injured animals.

Advocate Ahmed vehemently argued that there is only one vehicle with JMC for lifting of sick/injured animals and the same took more than three hours to reach the spots and because of late arrival the animals succumbed to their injuries. Advocate Ahmed further submitted that day in and day out the stray cattle and dogs are hit on road by the speedy vehicles and because of inadequate number of vehicles with JMC the injured animals die on the roads and further submitted that appropriate directions are required to be issued to the Commissioner, JMC to procure more vehicles for lifting sick/injured animals and similar directions are required to be issued to the Deputy Commissioner, Samba and Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Samba for procuring the vehicles as recently at Bari Brahmana, a horse died due to excessive bleeding because of its late shifting to the hospital. Advocate Ahmed further submitted that there is no dearth of funds as the Corporation has received funds to the tune of Rs. 200 crore from the Central Government.

Upon this, the Division Bench directed Senior AAG S.S. Nanda appearing for the State Govt. to file Compliance Report on behalf of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu as well as Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir with regard to the non-constitution of District Societies for prevention of cruelty to animals with regard to Ramban District and few Districts of Kashmir Division.