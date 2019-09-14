Accident victim succumbs

State Times News HIRANGAR: A man who got injured in a road mishap at Hirangar died on Friday. As per details, Dimple Kumar, son of Des Raj, resident of Vijaypur got injured in a road mishap on September 8 at Hiranagar. He was under treatment at GMC Hospital but succumbed to injuries on Friday. Police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation.
