Accident victim succumbs

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: An accident victim who was under treatment at GMC Hospital, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday. As per the details, Janak Raj, son of Munshi Ram, resident of Ward No 7, Kathua got injured in accident at Kathua and was under treatment. He succumbed to injuries at GMC Hospital. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
