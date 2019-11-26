Accident victim succumbs

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Accident victim who was under treatment at GMC succumbed to injuries on Monday. As per the details, Hanif, son of Abdul Latif, resident of Doda got injured in a mishap at Batote on November 20 and was under treatment in GMC hospital. On Monday, he succumbed to injuries. Labourer dies of fall JAMMU: A labourer died after falling from a roof of construction site at Channi area on Monday. As per the details, Sumi, son of Kuniya, resident of Madhya Pradesh, presently staying at Channi, who was working at a construction site at Channi Rama fell from a roof and got injured. He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him as brought dead. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
