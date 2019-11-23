Accident victim succumbs

STATE TIMES NEWS
MIRANSAHIB: An accident
victim who was undergoing treatment at hospital succumbed on Friday.
As
per the details, Vikramjeet, son of Chuni Lal, resident of Tanda got injured on
November 15, and was undergoing treatment at GMC Hospital. On Friday, he
succumbed to injuries. Police has registered a case and started
investigation.
