Accident victim succumbs

JAMMU: An accident victim who was undergoing treatment at GMC
hospital succumbed here on Sunday.
As per the details, Khalid,
son of Nizam Din, resident of Chafran got injured in a mishap on October 26 and
was undergoing treatment at GMC Hospital. On Sunday, he succumbed to injuries.
Police has registered a case and started investigation.
