Accident victim succumbs

State Times News JAMMU: An accident victim who was undergoing treatment at GMC hospital succumbed on Saturday. As per details, Girdhari Lal, son of Thoru Ram, resident of Sikanderpur got injured at Kunjwani and was shifted to hospital for treatment. On Saturday, he succumbed to injuries. Police has registered a case and started investigation.
