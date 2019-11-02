Accident victim succumbs

State times news JAMMU: An accident victim who was undergoing treatment in GMC hospital succumbed on Friday. As per the details, Pritam Singh, resident of Arnia got injured in a mishap in the area on October 25 and was undergoing treatment at GMC hospital. On Friday, he succumbed to injuries. Police is investigating the matter.
