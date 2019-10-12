Accident victim succumbs

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: An accident victim, who was under treatment in hospital, succumbed to injuries on Friday. As per reports, Surjit Kumar, resident of R S Pura got injured in a road mishap at Greater Kailash on September 9 and was under treatment at a hospital in Punjab. On Friday, he succumbed to injuries. Later, his body was shifted to GMC hospital for autopsy.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
‘War’ enters Rs 200 crore club
Ajay Devgn’s next production ‘Tribhanga’ to release on Netflix, begins shooting
We somehow become solitary from family in today’s cynical world: Priyanka
You can’t be a hero all your life: Sanjay Kapoor
Playing James Bond has been a wonderful experience: Daniel Craig
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper