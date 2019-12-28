ACC organises sports tournament

STATE TIMES NEWS

SUNDERBANI: Anmol Cultural Club (ACC) Baljaralla, Block Dhangri organized Block Level Sports Tournament in village Baljaralla in collaboration with Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK) Rajouri.

Tehsildar Rajouri, Sharaj Chowhan was the Chief Guest who declared the tournament open.

A total of six team form Dalhori, Sgote, Argi, Dhangri, Baljaralla and Pio Manala took part in different games such as volleyball, Kho kho, rope pull, Kabaddi and martial arts.

In volleyball, Dalhori team defeated Sagote while in kho-kho Sarnoo team outplayed Baljaralla and in kabaddi, Baljaralla team beat Dhangri team.

In martial arts, first Degree Black Belt and gold madelist Zorawar Singh Khalsa displayed dare devil martial arts and also gave knowledge to youths about martial arts and self-defense.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Rajouri volunteers and President of Anmol Cultural Club Rajinder Singh were also present in the occasion.