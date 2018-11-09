ACB’s ‘multi-millionaire’ orderly seeking posting back in Director’s office

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Notwithstanding the recommendations for his dismissal or permanent posting to some other department, an influential Orderly of the then State Vigilance Organisation now Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), who was booked in July 2018 for leaking secret information to number of persons involved in acts of omission and commission, is making efforts to get his posting back in the office of the Director ACB.

The accused staffer was booked when the ACB officers came to know that he used to pass on secret information related to raids, traps and vigilance inquiries against the government officers.

In July, the ACB staffer was exposed when he leaked information related to multiple raids in the premises of Additional Deputy Commissioner in Jammu and other districts.

SPECIAL REPORT

The teams, which were formed to carry out raid at Addl Deputy Commissioner’s house, were later diverted to the Orderly’s house in Bhatindi area in Jammu. This was not an isolated incident as number of times; the Orderly was passing on the secret information to ‘suspected’ government officials, who were on Vigilance radar.

The same Orderly was passing on information to an official of CAPD department. Only after the suspension of this Orderly, the ACB team could book and raid the multiple premises of a ‘crorepati’ Junior Assistant of CAPD, who was facing multiple cases in Vigilance and Crime Branch wings of J&K Police.

FIR 25/18 under section 5(1) (e) PC Act Samvat 2006, punishable under Section 5(2) of the Act, was registered against the Orderly. who was working with the State Vigilance Organization since 1998.

ACB teams simultaneously raided various residences of the accused Orderly in Jammu after registration of formal case against him. During the course of searches at residential complexes of the accused, it has been found that huge expenditures have been made on various immovable properties raised by the official, who is also running various business establishments.

On regular basis, he was disclosing information to the government employees and used to charge money. In the last many years, he is reported to have allegedly raised assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt and illegal practices.

Huge quantity of ornaments, property documents were recovered during the raid. Documents of a newly constructed house were also seized. This house was rented to Estates Department on monthly rent of Rs 50 thousand.

Soon after the raid, the Orderly was placed under suspension. Sources informed that as many of the accused booked in various corruption cases are on very vital postings, the Orderly in ACB also too is trying to get himself posted back to his previous assignment.