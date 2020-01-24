ACB to enhance administrative efficiency in J&K: Reddy

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that establishment of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Jammu and Kashmir would directly benefit people and reduce the gulf between them and the government.

The Union Minister was addressing a function in Ganderbal as part of the Centre’s week-long public outreach programme post the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two union territories in August last year.

Ready assured the establishment of ACB would weed-out corrupt practices and further enhance administrative efficiency in the Union Territory.

“There would be no lacunas now in tackling the corruption and funds meant for the intending beneficiaries would reach them on priority,” he said.

He said the central government’s focus right now is to bring investment in J&K to generate employment avenues for the youth. Reddy said the government is committed to ensure all round development of Jammu and Kashmir and the current visit of Union Ministers is part of the initiative to take efficient governance to the doorsteps of people.

Later, the Union Minister e-inaugurated several developmental projects worth Rs 30.07 crore in the Ganderbal district in presence of Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Principal Secretary Home Affairs, Shaleen Kabra, and DDC Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan.

The projects included construction of new playfield at Lar, water supply schemes at Surfraw, Kangan and Haripora, construction of girls hostel at Government Degree College Kangan and construction of six class rooms including Psychology lab at Government Degree College Kangan, an official spokesman said.

He also met several delegations and interacted with the people about the implementation of the various developmental schemes.

The minister also paid a visit to Police Training School Manigam in the district where he had an interaction with trainees and Jawans of District Police Ganderbal.

Addressing the Jawans and trainees, Reddy appreciated the role of J&K Police in collaboration with other security forces for helping in bringing down graph of violence in J&K.

“J&K Police is a professional and one of the elite forces of the country who have put in extra efforts in defeating the designs of anti-national elements,” he said and assured the Jawans that their demands and grievances shall be given a sympathetic consideration.

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, DDC Ganderbal Hashmat Ali Khan, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Ahmad Poswal and other concerned accompanied the Union Minister.

In his address, Advisor Bhatnagar appreciated the role of Police, Army and other Central Armed Police forces for maintaining peace in J&K.

The Advisor assured the police personnel that the Lieutenant Governor’s administration would spare no effort in addressing their demands and grievances.

During his welcome address, DGP Dilbag Singh appreciated the efforts taken for the welfare of Jawans of J&K Police by the Home Ministry from time to time especially enhancement in honorarium of SPOs, hike in Hardship/Ration Money in order to boost the morale of Jawans.

The Minister also met scores of public deputations and individuals from different areas of the district which included District Fruit Growers Association, District Traders Federation, BDCs, District Transport Association, Councilors, Development Forum Ganderbal, Pony Walas, Youth Village Committees, Auqaf members besides Civil Society members and gave a patient hearing to their demands and grievances.

The delegations put forth various demands and grievances related to road widening, marketing for C-grade apple, new hydel power project, dearth of staff at and latest equipment for District Hospital, dredging of Kheer Bhawani Nallah, issuance of Golden Cards under Ayushan Bharat, launch of Ladli Beti Scheme in Ganderbal, clearance of MGNREGA liability, up-gradation of PHC Sheerpathri and ATM at Manasbal Park.

Residential accommodation for BDCs, beautification plan for town, timely completion of Central University blocks, auditorium for Women’s College, Gujjar Hostel, Degree College for Gund, buffer stock of transformers, augmentation of receiving stations in the district, protection wall along Nallah Sindh, repairing and fencing of power canal besides other demands of public importance were put forth during the interactions with the Union Minister.

He assured them that all of their genuine issues would be looked into and addressed accordingly, the spokesman said.

“Ganderbal has a huge potential for tourism and central Government is committed to take all necessary steps for rapid infrastructure development in the valley to increase the footfall of tourists,” he said.