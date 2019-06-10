ACB sleuths conclude raids at J&K Bank headquarters

Share Share 0 Share 0

SRINAGAR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday concluded its search and seizure operations at Jammu and Kashmir Bank’s corporate office here, undertaken on Saturday as part of its probe into the alleged fraudulent appointments in the bank, officials said.

“The searches of the premises of J&K Bank which started yesterday after registration of FIR by Anti Corruption Bureau has been concluded today (Sunday),” a spokesman of the ACB said.

He said further investigation in the case is going on.

Earlier, Sunday morning, the sleuths of ACB along with police reached the corporate headquarters of the bank situated at M A Road here in the summer capital of the state and continued the searches at the premises for the second day, officials said.

They said the ACB officials were checking the files and documents related to appointments made in the bank in the recent years.

The ACB raided the corporate headquarters of the bank on Saturday within minutes of the sacking of its chairman Parvez Ahmad by the state government.

The bureau is looking for the records of the nearly 1200 appointments made allegedly at the behest of political masters of the previous PDP-BJP dispensation in the state during Ahmad’s tenure as the bank’s chairman, the officials said.

They said the ACB has registered a case on Saturday under the Prevention of Corruption Act on the basis of a written complaint on illegal and fraudulent appointments made in the bank.

The allegations reflected in the complaint disclose commission of criminal misconduct by J&K Bank officers, the ACB spokesman said.