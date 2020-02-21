ACB registers FIR for drawal of Rs 260 Crore on fictitious ration bills

Houses, offices of FCS&CA, SRTC officers raided in Jammu, Udhampur; Rs 6 lakh recovered from Asstt Dir’s house; many incriminating documents seized

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday registered a case against five Assistant Directors of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Department, Managers of State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) and others for the alleged misappropriation of Rs. 260 Crore on account of cost of wheat grains, transportation charges, labour charges, grinding charges drawn on the basis of fictitious and false bills.

On the basis of complaint received by ACB, a verification was conducted for the period of May, 2013 to April, 2014, which revealed that 157 vehicles which have been shown in the wheat receipt statement of FCS&CA were found non-existent either in the records of SRTC or in the records of FCI.

Scrutiny of the record revealed that FCS&CA Department Udhampur has shown wheat received from FCI Godown Udhampur through these vehicles for grinding at a Flour Mill for which loading / unloading charges as well as grinding charges, cost of wheat and also transportation charges have been drawn.

However as per records provided by FCI and SRTC none of the afore mentioned vehicles were used/ provided for transportation of wheat which was shown loaded from FCI Godown to Flour Mill.

It is pertinent to mention that the FCI Godown and the Flour Mill were situated at 30 meters distance only. Moreover, some of vehicles shown used as trucks for transportation of food grains were found registered either as cars or two wheelers as per office record of RTO Jammu.

As such it is evident that the quantity of wheat which was supposed to be loaded/ transported on the trucks was not actually transported thereby an amount to the tune of Rs. 91,97,250 (Approx) in the shape of labour charges, grinding charges, transportation charges, cost of wheat in the categories of APL, BPL and AAY for the period of May, 2013 to April, 2014 have been misappropriated by the officers/ officials of FCS&CA Department in connivance with officials of SRTC, Transport Contractors and others. The investigations for the period before May,2013 and after April, 2014 has also been started.

It has been revealed that public servants in connivance with mill owners, Transport Contractors abused their official position and thereby dishonestly and fraudulently conferred undue pecuniary advantage upon themselves and the Mill owners, Transport Contractors and others by misappropriating an amount of Rs. 91,97,250 (Approx). On this a case has been registered against the officers/ officials of CAPD Department Udhampur and others for the commission of offences under section 5(1) (c) (d) read with 5(2) J&K PC Act, Svt 2006 and section 120-B, 420, 467,468, 471 RPC and consequently a case FIR No.01/2020 is registered against the FCS&CA Officers/ officials and others.

Searches were conducted at the premises of accused persons namely Muklis Ali, the then Assistant Director, CAPD Udhampur, resident of Village Shahdra Sharief, Tehsil Thannamandi, District Rajouri, Abdul Rashid, the then AD CAPD Udhampur, resident of Pogal (Maligam) Tehsil Banihal, District Ramban at present Batote, near DIG office, Joginder Singh, the then AD FCS&CA Udhampur, resident of Lower Roop Nagar Jammu, Romesh Chander, the then AD FCS&CA Udhampur, resident of ITI College Samba, Tehsil and District Samba, Romesh Kumar, the then Supervisor, Floor Mill, Udhampur, resident of Karan Nagar Udhampur, Sushma Gupta, the then Supervisor, Floor Mill Udhampur, resident of H.No.191, Ward No.16, Venus Chowk Udhampur, Sushil Kumar, the then Supervisor, FCI Udhampur, resident of Garhi, Udhampur, Deepak Abrol, Booking Manager, SRTC Udhampur, residence of H.No.248/A, Mubarak Mandi Jammu, Romesh Kumar, the then Clerk Depot office SRTC Udhampur, resident of Near Park Housing Colony Udhampur and Paramdeep Singh (Contractor, SRTC), resident of House No.22-A, Sector-9, Trikuta Nagar Jammu.

During searches, Rs six lakh recovered from the house of Joginder Singh, the then AD FCS&CA Udhampur. From other locations incriminating documents, laptops and relevant record, papers relating to properties and FDRs are seized on spot in presence of independent witnesses. Scrutiny of record and investigation of the case is going on.