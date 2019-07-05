ACB raids Ranbir Government Press Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday conducted raid at Ranbir Government Press, Jammu.

As per details, the ACB team raided the office of General Manager, Ranbir Government Press Jammu, following complaints of alleged corruption. The team seized all relevant records for further scrutiny.

General Manager, Ranbir Government Press, F H Qadri and other concerned officials were also quizzed by the raiding team during the raid.

Qadri, while briefing the media after the raid said, “On receiving a call regarding ACB raid at Ranbir Government Press, I immediately reached office.”

“As per the requirement of the ACB officials, all required documents were submitted to them. I further directed the staff to provide all necessary assistance and cooperation to the ACB team and whatever documents it sought, should be provided,” Qadari said.

Sources told that several complaints have been received by the ACB over rampant corruption in Ranbir Government Press, following which the raid was conducted. However, no official details were shared by the ACB.