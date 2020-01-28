ACB produces charge-sheet against revenue officials, others in land fraud case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Jammu produced charge-sheet against revenue officials and others involved in land fraud case.

Anti-Corruption Bureau produced a charge-sheet in case FIR No 13/16 Police Station ACB Jammu in the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Court Jammu against five accused persons namely Nazir Ahmed, son of Gaddi Mohammad, then Naib Tehsildar, resident of H.No 42 Ward No 5, Tehsil Bari Brahmana, District Samba, Ram Dass, son of Dua Ditta, then Girdawar Bedhari, resident of VPO Taloor Tehsil and District Samba, Gulab Singh, son of Phulla Singh, resident of H. No 147 Sector No 13 Nanak Nagar, Jammu and Sardari Lal, son of Jagan Nath, resident of Ward No 2, PWD Colony, Kathua and Yudhvir Singh, son of Sansar Singh, then Patwari Bedhari (Nanak Chack) Samba, resident of Tirlok Pur P.O Jakh Tehsil Vijaypur District Samba (now expired) for commission of offences under Sections 5 (1) (d) read with 5 (2) J&K PC Act, 467, 468, 470, 471, and 120-B RPC.

The instant case was registered after conducting a verification into the allegations on the complaint of Meena Anand, wife of Sunil Anand, resident of Ward No 5/7 Samba alleging therein that one Gulab Singh, son of Phulla Singh, resident of H.No 101 Nanak Nagar, Jammu through his attorney holder Sardari Lal in connivance with the aforesaid accused revenue officers/officials sold the land measuring 9 Kanal 5 Marlas falling under Khasra Nos. 145, 148 and 291 situated at Village Nanak Chack Village Samba, owned and possessed by the complainant was sold by attorney holder Sardari Lal to Raj Kumar, son of Ram Krishan, resident of Meerth Tehsil and District Kathua and Jugal Kishore, son of Om Parkash, resident of Rasoo Post Office Hatli District Kathua. After the registration of the FIR, the Anti-Corruption Bureau Jammu conducted investigation into the allegations leveled by the complainant against the accused persons which were substantiated during investigation.

The instant case was transferred to the Court of Additional Sessions Judge, Jammu in which next date of hearing has been fixed on February 24, 2020.