ACB launches Call & Whatsapp helpline

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: J&K Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has launched call & WhatsApp helpline number 9419678060 on which the citizens can report demands for bribe/ corruption through social messenger and also through call.

The motive of the ACB behind the announcing a WhatsApp and call helpline is to encourage citizens to report cases of corruption and bribe demands.



While launching the whatsapp and call helpline of Anti Corruption Bureau in Srinagar, Anand Jain, Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau said that WhatsApp has become a very popular medium of communication and people are more comfortable using WhatsApp.

Moreover, WhatsApp will also enable the complainant to post picture and videos of any complaints through electronic medium in real time basis.