ACB conducts surprise check of Soil Conservation Dept officials in Doda

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday conducted a surprise check at soil and water conservation department in Doda district and seized records for scrutiny, officials said.

The searches were carried out at various locations including the office of project officer of soil conservation at Bagliar-Batote following complaints about embezzlement of huge amount of money against unexecuted and non-existent works under catchment area treatment (CAT) plan during 2014-2018 in Kuntwara range, a spokesman of the ACB said.

He said various records and documents were seized for scrutiny to find out the role and responsibility of the officers in the alleged scam. During the surprise check, he said the sleuths also conducted spot inspection at various locations in association with the officials of the department. “After completion of the scrutiny of record further course of action into the matter shall be taken accordingly,” the spokesman said.(PTI)