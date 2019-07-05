ACB conducts surprise check at SE, XEn’s offices

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Doda on Thursday conducted joint surprise check of the offices of Superintending Engineer, Hydraulic Circle, Doda and Executive Engineer, Hydraulic Division, Ramban.

According to an official handout, the Anti-Corruption Bureau Doda along with the engineering wing of ACB Jammu conducted surprise check on basis of a complaint regarding avoiding of tendering process of works by the Department concerned at different places under Hydraulic Division Ramban. During the visit, spot inspection of works was also conducted by the ACB team at Nowgam, Sarbagni, Phinder Banihal and Nabal Nullah Ramban.

During search, the ACB team seized relevant suspected record from the offices of SE Hydraulic Circle, Doda and Executive Engineer, Hydraulic Division, Ramban for scrutiny to establish involvement of officers / officials of the concerned department in alleged evasion of tendering process. After completion of scrutiny of records, further course of action shall be taken accordingly, an ACB official said.