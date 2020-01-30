AC approves transfer of engineering wings of ULBs to Municipal Corporations

Execution of works of ULBs through PWD to fast pace development

JAMMU: In a significant decision which will have a tangible impact on the urban development scenario across J&K, the Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu accorded sanction for abolition of engineering wings of Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Jammu & Directorate of Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir and their transfer to the Jammu Municipal Corporation and Srinagar Municipal Corporation respectively.

13 Municipal Committees upgraded as Councils

JAMMU: The Administrative Council on Wednesday accorded sanction to the upgradation of all Municipal Committees at district headquarters and those with population more than 30,000 as per 2011 Census in addition to the existing Municipal Councils of Kathua, Udhampur, Poonch, Anantnag, Baramulla and Sopore to Municipal Councils, after following due process.

The upgraded Municipal Councils include Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian, Ganderbal, Budgam, Bandipora, Kupwara, Reasi, Doda, Samba, Kishtwar, Ramban and Rajouri. The Administrative Council also accorded sanction to the upgradation of 13 posts of Executive Officers to Chief Executive Officers in the upgraded Municipal Councils besides creation of 19 posts of Accounts Officers in the existing and proposed Municipal Councils.

The upgraded posts of Chief Executive Officers will be filled up initially by deputation from officers of the Jammu & Kashmir Administrative Service of equivalent rank/ scale, whereas the posts of Accounts Officers will be filled by deputation from officers of the J&K Accounts (Gazetted) Service.

The decision will strengthen ULBs by increasing their human resource capacities and shall streamline the cadre management. This will help effective handling of process of conceptualization/planning of developing activities and their timely execution besides enabling these bodies perform emerging roles viz social development, social justice, urban poverty alleviation etc

The Administrative Council approved execution of civil works of Urban Local Bodies through respective divisions/ sub-divisions of the Public Works (R&B) Department. Public Works (R&B) Department will monitor the execution of the works of such ULBs through its field staff. The decision will facilitate speedy execution of works in Urban Local Bodies, besides ensuring timely utilisation of additional grants released to the Municipal Bodies under the 14th Finance Commission following ULB elections and early completion of 42 languishing projects approved and funded by the Jammu and Kashmir Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation (JKIDFC). The transfer of the engineering component of the ULBs to the Municipal Corporations Srinagar and Jammu will also ensure speedy execution of works in the two Municipal Corporations, besides bringing in efficiency, transparency and discernible improvement in the functioning of these bodies.

The funds for the schemes/projects will be released to the Urban Local Bodies through the two Directorates of Urban Local Bodies for further release to the concerned PW(R&B) Division/Sub-Division after assessment of the stage wise progress of work(s).

The Administrative Council also approved prioritization/identification of works to be done by the concerned ULB in accordance with the guidelines/ norms of the respective schemes and as per the prescribed ceiling.

However, the Directorates of Urban Local Bodies shall continue to perform other assigned functions viz, release of funds to ULBs, accord sanction and administrative approval to the works etc.

The decision will go a long way in streamlining the functioning of the Municipal Corporations, Municipal Committees and Urban Local Bodies across J&K.