ABVP’s Karykarta Abhyas Varg culminates

JAMMU: Two-day Karykarta Abhyas Varg conducted by ABVP Jammu Mahanagar unit concluded here on Sunday. The meeting was attended by campus leaders from various degree colleges and higher secondary schools of Jammu district.

While giving details, Parteek Raina, City Secretary Jammu, said that such meetings are a regular activity in order to develop ideological conviction of Karykartas.

The meeting was divided into seven sessions in which Deepak Gupta, State Secretary ABVP JK gave lecture on ABVP’s history. Shubam Amar, Jammu University President ABVP took a discussion session on campus activities.

ABVP State President, Dr Parminder Singh conducted a session of ABVP Karyakartas and Karypadhati.

During the meeting, Arun Singh Manhas from Ramban was nominated as Organising Secretary for Jammu University campus.