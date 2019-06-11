ABVP seeks justice for rape victim

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: A candle march cum protest was organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Kishtwar unit against the rape and murder of minor girl in Aligarh.

Protest march started from Kuleed Chowk and was concluded at Shaheedi Park. In this march, a large number of students, youths participated and demands justice for a minor girl.

While speaking on that occasion Akash Wazir said “We are united against the horrendous crime that took place in Aligarh. We want a safe society and the capital punishment for the accused”.

Another student Nitin Raina said this is a shocking incident. The government should give the harshest punishment to the accused of this crime so that it works as a deterrent for others.

Shivaji Rathore, Govinda Thakur, Anshuman Rathore, Kumar Ajay, Anirudh Thakur were also present.