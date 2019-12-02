ABVP Reasi City unit announced

State times news

REASI: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) on Saturday announced its unit of Reasi City for the session 2019-20 in a meeting held here at Zanana Park Reasi.

The unit was announced by ABVP State Universities Incharge J&K Abhinav Pandotra in which Pankaj Meenia and Bhawani Thakur were announced as City President and City Secretary, respectively.

The other unit members include Akashdeep Singh as District School Working Convenor and Kavita Thakur as District Girls Incharge, Sahil Verma, Vipul Singh and Arun Singh as City Vice Presidents, Karan Sharma, Vishal Thakur, Pallavi Rajput and Sawan Sangral as City Joint Secretaries, Aman Sharma as District Media Convenor, Nikhil Sharma as District Social Media Convenor, Mahil Sharma as District Office Secretary. The Executive Council Members include Sidharth Singh, Ankush Sharma, Younis Ali, Rohit Singh, Laksh Bali, Mani Sharma, Amit Sharma, Hasib Ul Riaz, Deepak Sharma, Ravinder Singh and Ayush Langeh.

The Educational Zonal Convenors include Tannu Devi as Arnas Zone Convenor, Rohit Sharma as Pouni Zone Convenor, Amit Manhas as Chinkah Zone Convenor, Rashpal Singh as Mahore Zone Convenor, Yuvraj Rana as Chassana Zone Convenor

On the occasion, ABVP Udhampur Division Organizing Secretary Avinash Sethi and ABVP Reasi District Convenor Rishav Banathia were also present there.