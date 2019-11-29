ABVP organises workshop on self defence under mission Sahasi

State Times News

REASI: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad(ABVP) organised a workshop on Self Defence for Girls in Govt. Higher Secondary School Laiter(Reasi). The programme was organised on the occasion of Rani Laxmi Bai Jayanti Month under Mission Sahasi, a nationwide campaign of ABVP to empower girls. The aim of ABVP’s Mission Sahasi is to build Self Confidence among the girls so that they would become fearless instead of dependent. The programme was organised under the supervision of ABVP Pouni Zone Convenor Rohit Sharma in presence of ABVP Udhampur Division Organizing Secretary Avinash Sethi.