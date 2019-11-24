ABVP Mission Sahasi concludes

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: The Five days Self Defence Training Camp for girls under Mission Sahasi, which was started on November 19, 2019 on the birth anniversary of Rani Laxmi Bai, concluded on Sunday at Mini Stadium Udhampur with mega demonstration in which trained girls demonstrated various Self Defence Techniques. In this programme, more than 1,500 girls participated during the five days self defence training programme in 14 campuses (schools and colleges) and in today’s mega demonstration.

The Special Guest on the occasion was Swami Chinmay Jyoti, Chairperson, Brahmrishi Bhawra Vidyapeeth, Udhampur), Organisational Speaker was ABVP State Vice President Pawan Sharma accompanied by State Joint Secretary Komal Parihar. The welcome speech was delivered by ABVP City President Garima Sharma and vote of thanks was given by City Secretary Ajay Singh.

The various Schools and College Campuses which participate the camp include BBSVP Hr. Sec. School Udhampur, BVM High School Udhampur, Govt Girls Hr. Sec. School Udhampur, Govt Girls High School Udhampur, AOC Hr. Sec. School Udhampur, Nehru Memorial Hr. Sec. School Udhampur, MHS DAV Hr. Sec. School Udhampur, Govt. Hr. Sec. School Battal Ballian, Indira Memorial Hr. Sec. School Udhampur, Prashant Public High School Udhampur, L.A Paradise Hr. Sec. School Udhampur, Happy Model Hr. Sec. School Udhampur, Shivalik College of Education and Bharatiya College of Education.